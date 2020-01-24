A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has hit Turkey's eastern Elazig province, the head of the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has hit Turkey's eastern Elazig province, the head of the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said on Friday.

"A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Sivrice at 20:55 [17:50 GMT]. The epicenter was located at the depth of 7 kilometers. There is no information about any damage and victims yet," Mehmet Gulluoglu said, as aired by the Turkish NTV broadcaster.