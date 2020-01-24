UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disaster Management Authority

Sumaira FH 47 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disaster Management Authority

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has hit Turkey's eastern Elazig province, the head of the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has hit Turkey's eastern Elazig province, the head of the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said on Friday.

"A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Sivrice at 20:55 [17:50 GMT]. The epicenter was located at the depth of 7 kilometers. There is no information about any damage and victims yet," Mehmet Gulluoglu said, as aired by the Turkish NTV broadcaster.

Related Topics

Earthquake Turkey Elazig

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

17 minutes ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

47 minutes ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

17 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

1 hour ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

1 hour ago

2500 km roads' construction to facilitate people i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.