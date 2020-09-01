MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Tuesday near the coast of Chile, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), 104 kilometers northwest of the city of Vallenar, the capital of the province of Huasco in the northern Chilean region of Atacama.

No casualties or damage have been reported.