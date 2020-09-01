UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Chilean Coast ” US Geological Survey

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Chilean Coast ” US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Tuesday near the coast of Chile, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), 104 kilometers northwest of the city of Vallenar, the capital of the province of Huasco in the northern Chilean region of Atacama.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

Related Topics

Earthquake Huasco Vallenar Chile

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2020 in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

8 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

10 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

10 hours ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.