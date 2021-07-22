UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Coast Of Panama - US Geological Survey

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:20 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has been registered not far from the southern coast of Panama, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles), 49 kilometers south of the settlement of Punta de Burica.

There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Panama lies in a seismologically active region known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes.

