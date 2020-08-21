UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Timor-Leste Coast In Banda Sea - Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:20 AM

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Timor-Leste Coast in Banda Sea - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) A 6.8 magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday in the Banda Sea off the coast of Timor-Leste, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The tremor was recorded 304 kilometers (over 188 miles) northwest of Timor-Leste's capital of Dili, according to the EMSC.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 395 kilometers.

There have been no tsunami warnings or reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

Timor-Leste is located in a seismically active region, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The island nation lies on a small Timor Plate that is moving to the north, toward the Banda Sea Plate, which increases the seismic activity in the region.

