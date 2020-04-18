Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Hits Japan Near Ogasawara Islands - Seismologists

A strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the Ogasawara Islands 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) away from Tokyo on Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) A strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the Ogasawara Islands 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) away from Tokyo on Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 364 miles.

The tremors were measured at up to four of the Japanese seven-point seismic intensity scale.

There have been no immediate reports regarding damage or casualties, and no tsunami warning has been issued.