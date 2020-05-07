Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Eastern Indonesia - European Seismologists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) A 6.9 magnitude earthquake was registered near the eastern coast of Indonesia in the Banda Sea, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Wednesday.

The tremors have been registered at 13:53 GMT.

The epicenter was located 344 kilometers (213 miles) south-west the city of Tual on the Kei Islands, at the depth of 113 kilometers.

No injuries and damage have been reported so far. No tsunami alert has been declared after the earthquake.