Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Papua New Guinea - US Geological Survey

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) A 6.9 magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday near Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 02:50 GMT, 114 kilometers (about 71 miles) northwest of the city of Popondetta in the Oro Province.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 79.8 kilometers.

The US National Weather Service declared a tsunami alert after the earthquake.

Papua New Guinea is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

