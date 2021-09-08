MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck southern Mexico, but was felt strongly in the country's capital, the Mexican seismological service said in a statement.

"Preliminary data - an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9, fourteen kilometers southeast of Acapulco (recorded at 20:47) at the depth of 10 kilometers," it said.