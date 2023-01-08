UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Recorded Off Vanuatu's Coast - Seismologists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2023 | 08:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was recorded at 12:32 GMT, 23 kilometers (14 miles) northwest of the village of Port Olry, which has a population of about 1,900 people.

The earthquake's epicenter lay at a depth of 27.7 kilometers.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami alert following the earthquake, before withdrawing it an hour later.

No casualties or damage were reported.

