Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes In Hindu Kush Area - Seismologists

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:01 PM

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes in Hindu Kush Area - Seismologists

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake took place on Friday in the Hindu Kush mountain range, located between Afghanistan and Pakistan, a Chinese seismological center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) A magnitude 7.0 earthquake took place on Friday in the Hindu Kush mountain range, located between Afghanistan and Pakistan, a Chinese seismological center said.

Tremors were registered at 11:39 GMT, the center added.

At the same time, the Indian National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.3.

According to media reports, several countries in the region, including, India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, felt powerful tremors for about a minute.

The emergency services of the Indian capital of New Delhi told Sputnik that they had not received any reports about victims or damage in the city.

Pakistan India Afghanistan Earthquake China New Delhi

More Stories From World

