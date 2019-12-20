Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes In Hindu Kush Area - Seismologists
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:01 PM
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake took place on Friday in the Hindu Kush mountain range, located between Afghanistan and Pakistan, a Chinese seismological center said
Tremors were registered at 11:39 GMT, the center added.
At the same time, the Indian National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.3.
According to media reports, several countries in the region, including, India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, felt powerful tremors for about a minute.
The emergency services of the Indian capital of New Delhi told Sputnik that they had not received any reports about victims or damage in the city.