Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes in Hindu Kush Area - Seismologists

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake took place on Friday in the Hindu Kush mountain range, located between Afghanistan and Pakistan, a Chinese seismological center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) A magnitude 7.0 earthquake took place on Friday in the Hindu Kush mountain range, located between Afghanistan and Pakistan , a Chinese seismological center said.

Tremors were registered at 11:39 GMT, the center added.

At the same time, the Indian National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.3.

According to media reports, several countries in the region, including, India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, felt powerful tremors for about a minute.

The emergency services of the Indian capital of New Delhi told Sputnik that they had not received any reports about victims or damage in the city.