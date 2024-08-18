Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Russian Far-east
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's far-eastern Kamchatka Peninsula early Sunday morning local time, according to the regional earthquake monitoring service.
The local emergencies ministry said tremors were felt along the coast including in the region's capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
"Operational teams of rescuers and firefighters are inspecting buildings," the regional branch of Russia's emergencies ministry in the Kamchatka region said on Telegram.
The earthquake struck at a depth of nearly 50 kilometres (30 miles) just after 7:00 am local time, some 90 kilometres east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the United States Geological Survey reported.
The US National Tsunami Warning Center had initially issued a tsunami threat, but later said the threat had passed. Local authorities never issued a tsunami alert.
Several aftershocks were recorded after the initial quake, but of lower intensity, the Kamchatka branch of Russia's Unified Geophysical Service reported on its website.
The peninsula lies on a seismically active belt surrounding most of the Pacific Ocean known as the "Ring of Fire", and is home to more than two dozen active volcanoes.
burs-cad/gv
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From World
-
Golf: Czech Masters scores15 seconds ago
-
French film legend Alain Delon dies at 8818 seconds ago
-
One dead, six missing after storm sinks superyacht off Sicily11 minutes ago
-
Video gamers set for world's biggest trade show1 hour ago
-
Russia says captured 'major' settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk region1 hour ago
-
Russia 'will not talk' to Ukraine given Kursk incursion: Kremlin aide2 hours ago
-
One dead, six missing after storm sinks superyacht off Sicily2 hours ago
-
Seven missing after yacht sinks off Sicily: firefighters2 hours ago
-
One dead, six missing after storm sinks superyacht off Sicily3 hours ago
-
Back to class after Bangladesh's student-led revolution3 hours ago
-
Seven missing after yacht sinks off Sicily: firefighters3 hours ago
-
Sinner edges past Zverev to meet Tiafoe in Cincinnati final3 hours ago