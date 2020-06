A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit the south of Mexico, the national seismological service said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit the south of Mexico, the national seismological service said Tuesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 7.4 miles southeast of the city of La Crucecita in the state of Oaxaca.