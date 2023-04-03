UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea - Seismologists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at 18:04 UTC (18:04 GMT), 38 kilometers (23 miles) from the town of Ambunti at a depth of 73 kilometers , the EMSC said.

Preliminary reports suggested the magnitude of 7.4, but the readings were reconfirmed later.

So far, there have been no reports of possible casualties and damage. No tsunami warning has been issued.

