Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Occurs in Taiwan, Possible Threat of Tsunami - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) A 7.2-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Taiwan, there is a possible tsunami threat, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Sunday.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.2 - 86 km E of Yujing, Taiwan," the USGS said.

The quake was registered at 6:44 GMT. The center of the quake was about 52.2 miles (86 kilometers) east of Yujing district at a depth of about 6.2 miles. There is a threat of a possible tsunami.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

Later in the day, the China Earthquake Administration said that the earthquake was 6.

9 in magnitude and its center was in Hualien County on the eastern coast of Taiwan's island.

The China Central Television (CCTV) published photos and videos of the quake from social media. Additionally CCTV reported, citing local media, a possible collapse of a building in the city of Yuli in Hualien County.

According to statistics, earthquakes in Hualien County occur more often than in other areas of the island; in February 2018, a devastating 6.5-magnitude earthquake killed 16 people, another 285 were injured.