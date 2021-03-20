Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Rocks Northeast of Japan, Tsunami Warning Sounded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the waters off the coast of Japan's northeastern prefecture of Miyagi on Saturday, and a tsunami warning was sounded.

According to the country's meteorological service, the quakes were registered at 6:09 pm local time (09:09 GMT) and were about 37 miles deep underwater.

The resulting tsunami waves could be up to 3 feet high.

The earthquake could be felt in Tokyo, a Sputnik correspondent reports, with lamps swaying inside homes, lanterns shaking out in the street.