Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Rocks Northeast Of Japan, Tsunami Warning Sounded
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 02:50 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the waters off the coast of Japan's northeastern prefecture of Miyagi on Saturday, and a tsunami warning was sounded.
According to the country's meteorological service, the quakes were registered at 6:09 pm local time (09:09 GMT) and were about 37 miles deep underwater.
The resulting tsunami waves could be up to 3 feet high.
The earthquake could be felt in Tokyo, a Sputnik correspondent reports, with lamps swaying inside homes, lanterns shaking out in the street.