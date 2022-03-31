Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Off New Caledonia in Pacific Ocean - US Geological Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the coast of France's New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.

2 miles) at 05:44 GMT on Thursday, about 280 kilometers south-east of the town of Tadine.

There is no information about any damage and victims caused by the earthquake.

Late on Wednesday, the USGS reported another 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the French overseas territory.