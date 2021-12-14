Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Hits Indonesia Triggering Tsunami Warning - USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) A 7.3 magnitude undersea earthquake struck Indonesia on Tuesday south of the major island of Sulawesi, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

"The December 14, 2021, M 7.3 earthquake north of Maumere, Indonesia, occurred as the result of strike-slip faulting within the Flores Sea," USGS said in a statement.

The earthquake took place at 03:20 GMT at the depth of 47 miles, the US Tsunami Warning System said. The weather service said that minor sea-level fluctuations might occur in some coastal areas near the earthquake within the next few hours and that the tsunami threat has already passed.

Indonesia experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its position in the Pacific Ring of Fire stretching from Japan and Southeast Asia across the Pacific basin, where extreme seismic activity occurs.

A devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Sumatra in 2004 and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people in the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.