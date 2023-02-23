Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Hits Tajikistan On Border With China's Xinjiang - Seismologists
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 06:30 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Tajikistan on Thursday near the border with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China, according to the Chinese seismological center.
The tremor was recorded at 8:37 a.m. local time (0:37 GMT).
No destruction and casualties among the population have been reported yet.