BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Tajikistan on Thursday near the border with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China, according to the Chinese seismological center.

The tremor was recorded at 8:37 a.m. local time (0:37 GMT).

No destruction and casualties among the population have been reported yet.