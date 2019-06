MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake has struck the Banda Sea off the Indonesian coast, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Monday.

The magnitude of the earthquake has been revised to 7.3 from an initial estimate of 7.5.

According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at 02:53 GMT about 208.3 kilometers (129 miles) below the seabed.