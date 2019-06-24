Magnitude 7.3 Quake Strikes Off Indonesian Coast - USGS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake has struck the Banda Sea off the Indonesian coast, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake has struck the Banda Sea off the Indonesian coast, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Monday.

The magnitude of the earthquake has been revised to 7.3 from an initial estimate of 7.5.

According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at 02:53 GMT about 208.3 kilometers (129 miles) below the seabed.

The tremor was preceded by a 6.1 magnitude quake in the Indonesian easternmost province of Papua that occurred at 01:05 GMT and followed by a 5.

6 magnitude earthquake at 04:47 GMT that hit the same province.

There are no reports about any victims and damages caused by the earthquakes.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands died in 2004 when the most powerful earthquake at that time hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several states bordering the Indian Ocean.