Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Hits China's Northwestern Qinghai Province
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:00 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Qinghai province in northwestern China, Chinese seismological watchdog said.
The tremor was recorded on Saturday night at 02:04 local time (18:04 GMT Friday) near Mado County in the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.
The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 17 kilometers.
There is no information about casualties and destruction yet.