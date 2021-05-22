(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Qinghai province in northwestern China, Chinese seismological watchdog said.

The tremor was recorded on Saturday night at 02:04 local time (18:04 GMT Friday) near Mado County in the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 17 kilometers.

There is no information about casualties and destruction yet.