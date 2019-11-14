UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia Coast - USGS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) A 7.4 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Ternate island, western Indonesia, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.

The quake was registered at 16:17 GMT on Thursday about 82 miles to the northwest from Ternate city at the depth of 38 miles.

No casualties or destruction have been reported.

