UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Occurs In Central Turkey - EMSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) A 7.5-magnitude earthquake has occurred in central Turkey, northwest of the city of Gaziantep, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) informs.

The quake occurred at 01:17 GMT on Monday, at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The epicenter was located about 27 kilometers northwest of the city of Gaziantep, the capital of Turkey's Gaziantep Province, EMSC said. The city has a population of over one million people.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

