Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Occurs In Papua New Guinea - USGS

Published September 11, 2022 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) A 7.6-magnitude earthquake has hit Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 38 miles (61.4 kilometers) at 23:46 GMT on Saturday, about 41 miles (67 kilometers) east of Kainantu, a town in the Eastern Highlands of Papua New Guinea, USGS said.

The US tsunami warning system said that there was a tsunami threat following the earthquake.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 1,000 km (621 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia," the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in its threat message.

There were no immediate reports of damages.

