Magnitude 7.6 Quake Occurs 300 Miles From Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky - Russian Seismologists

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) A magnitude 7.6 earthquake occurred some 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the Russian Far Eastern city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the Kamchatka office of the Geophysical Service of the Russian academy of Sciences said.

"Earthquake 14:49 (02:49 a.m. GMT), max magnitude 7.6, total of 463 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The data will be specified," it said.

No casualties or destruction have been reported by regional emergencies services.