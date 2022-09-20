UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes Western Mexico - Seismologists

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes Western Mexico - Seismologists

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the state of Michoacan in western Mexico, with strong tremors felt in the country's capital, the Mexican Seismological Service said.

"On September 19, 2022, the National Seismological Service registered a 7.7 magnitude earthquake near (the settlement of) Coalcoman, in the state of Michoacan. The earthquake, which occurred at 1:05:09 p.m. (18:05:09 GMT), was felt in Coalcoman and other towns in the state of Michoacan," seismologists said in a report.

One person died as a result of the disaster, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter, citing Navy Secretary Jose Rafael Ojeda Duran.

Massive tremors were also felt in the country's capital, according to the seismological service. Despite this fact, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the tremors had caused no damage.

The Mexican authorities issued a tsunami warning for the coast of Michoacan, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The new tremors took place on the anniversary of two devastating earthquakes of 2017 and 1985. The latter also happened in the state of Michoacan on September 19. Then, the 8.1 magnitude earthquake killed over 10,000 people.

