Magnitude of earthquake in Northern Chile revised from 5.2 to 5.3 -- GFZ

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Northern Chile at 0805 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 109.4 km, was initially determined to be at 22.23 degrees south latitude and 68.54 degrees west longitude.