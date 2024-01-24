Open Menu

Magnitude Of Earthquake In Northern Chile Revised From 5.2 To 5.3 -- GFZ

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Northern Chile at 0805 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 109.4 km, was initially determined to be at 22.23 degrees south latitude and 68.54 degrees west longitude.

