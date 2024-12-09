Maharaj Bowls South Africa To 109-run Win, Sweep Of Sri Lanka
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Gqeberha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Keshav Maharaj took five wickets as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs on the fifth day of the second Test at St George's Park on Monday.
Left-arm spinner Maharaj picked up 5-76 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 238. They lost their remaining five wickets for 33 runs on Monday.
The win gave South Africa a 2-0 series win and took them to the top of the World Test championship table.
Sri Lanka's hopes of an upset win were extinguished when overnight batsmen Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis were dismissed inside the first 10 overs of the day.
De Silva and Mendis, the team's last recognised batsmen, resumed on 205 for five, still needing 143 runs to win.
Maharaj made the first breakthrough when Mendis edged a low catch to Aiden Markram at slip. He made 46 in a 97-run sixth wicket partnership with De Silva.
Kagiso Rabada then had Sri Lankan captain De Silva caught behind for 50, exposing the Sri Lankan tail.
The last three wickets fell quickly with Maharaj claiming two more scalps and Marco Jansen finishing the match with his first ball of the day when Lahiru Kumara was caught off a wild slog.
South Africa's chances of playing in the Test championship final at Lord's in June next year now lie in their own hands, with their two remaining fixtures being at home against Pakistan.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
More Stories From World
-
Evacuations underway as Philippine volcano erupts6 minutes ago
-
China calls for political solution to restore stability in Syria16 minutes ago
-
Griezmann seals superb Atletico comeback in Sevilla thriller16 minutes ago
-
Pressure grows on France's Macron to name new PM36 minutes ago
-
South Korea opposition accuse ruling party of 'second coup'46 minutes ago
-
China vows to 'firmly defend' sovereignty as Taiwan launches drills56 minutes ago
-
South Korean president banned from leaving country56 minutes ago
-
Syrians now have 'historic opportunity' to build peaceful future: UN chief says on Assad’s fall1 hour ago
-
A two-week Chomos festival starts in Kalash1 hour ago
-
Nuclear power twice as expensive for Australia as renewables: report2 hours ago
-
Taiwan launches 'combat drills'2 hours ago
-
Philippine volcano erupts, spews plume of ash, gas2 hours ago