Maharaj Bowls South Africa To 109-run Win, Sweep Of Sri Lanka

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Gqeberha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Keshav Maharaj took five wickets as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs on the fifth day of the second Test at St George's Park on Monday.

Left-arm spinner Maharaj picked up 5-76 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 238. They lost their remaining five wickets for 33 runs on Monday.

The win gave South Africa a 2-0 series win and took them to the top of the World Test championship table.

Sri Lanka's hopes of an upset win were extinguished when overnight batsmen Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis were dismissed inside the first 10 overs of the day.

De Silva and Mendis, the team's last recognised batsmen, resumed on 205 for five, still needing 143 runs to win.

Maharaj made the first breakthrough when Mendis edged a low catch to Aiden Markram at slip. He made 46 in a 97-run sixth wicket partnership with De Silva.

Kagiso Rabada then had Sri Lankan captain De Silva caught behind for 50, exposing the Sri Lankan tail.

The last three wickets fell quickly with Maharaj claiming two more scalps and Marco Jansen finishing the match with his first ball of the day when Lahiru Kumara was caught off a wild slog.

South Africa's chances of playing in the Test championship final at Lord's in June next year now lie in their own hands, with their two remaining fixtures being at home against Pakistan.

