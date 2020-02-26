UrduPoint.com
Mahathir Proposes Malaysia Unity Govt After Resignation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:44 PM

Mahathir proposes Malaysia unity govt after resignation

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday proposed forming a unity government in his first public comments since his shock resignation as prime minister plunged the country into turmoil

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday proposed forming a unity government in his first public comments since his shock resignation as prime minister plunged the country into turmoil.

"Party politics must be put aside for now," said Mahathir, who quit Monday after a failed plot to bring down the government, in a televised address to the nation.

"If allowed, I will try to form an inclusive government, not siding with anypolitical parties."

