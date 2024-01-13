Open Menu

Mahd World Football Championship To Kick Off Tomorrow In Jeddah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Mahd World Football Championship to kick off tomorrow in Jeddah

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Mahd sports academy will launch the first edition of the Mahd World Football Championship at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The tournament will start tomorrow, Saturday, with eight teams participating in the 2008/2009 age category. Six clubs and two international academies will be represented.

The tournament will feature teams from Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Belgium, Ghana, and the Czech Republic. Juventus F.C., FC Twente, Kashiwa Reysol, PSV Eindhoven, Royal Antwerp F.C., Attram de Visser Academy, and SK Slavia Prague will compete with the Mahd Academy team as the host.

The tournament will last six days and have group-stage matches, followed by knockout-system matches in the advanced rounds, leading to the final match on January 18th.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Jeddah Prague Eindhoven Italy Belgium Japan Czech Republic Ghana Netherlands January From Juventus

Recent Stories

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

1 hour ago
 ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

5 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

14 hours ago
National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

14 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

14 hours ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

14 hours ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

14 hours ago
 Blinken meets senior Chinese official

Blinken meets senior Chinese official

14 hours ago
 Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Poli ..

Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police

14 hours ago

More Stories From World