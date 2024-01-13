Mahd World Football Championship To Kick Off Tomorrow In Jeddah
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 01:20 PM
JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Mahd sports academy will launch the first edition of the Mahd World Football Championship at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
The tournament will start tomorrow, Saturday, with eight teams participating in the 2008/2009 age category. Six clubs and two international academies will be represented.
The tournament will feature teams from Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Belgium, Ghana, and the Czech Republic. Juventus F.C., FC Twente, Kashiwa Reysol, PSV Eindhoven, Royal Antwerp F.C., Attram de Visser Academy, and SK Slavia Prague will compete with the Mahd Academy team as the host.
The tournament will last six days and have group-stage matches, followed by knockout-system matches in the advanced rounds, leading to the final match on January 18th.
