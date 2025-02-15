Mahmoud Ali Youssouf: Outsider Elected To Head African Union Commission
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 10:20 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Few heads of diplomacy can boast the longevity of Djibouti's Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, foreign minister since 2005, who was elected Saturday to head the African Union's executive commission.
Youssouf won the required support of two-thirds of the region's leaders in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to secure the post representing some 1.5 billion Africans across the continent.
The 59-year-old was deemed an outside shot against veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga, but observers praised the career the diplomat's low-key campaign to succeed Chadian Moussa Faki Mahamat and head the pan-African bloc.
The multilingual politician -- he speaks Arabic, English and French -- remains close to Djibouti's leader Ismail Omar Guelleh.
One of the least populated countries on the continent, home to some one million, Djibouti holds a strategic position facing the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, through which passes much of the world's trade.
Recent Stories
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
More Stories From World
-
Super-sub Merino strikes late as Arsenal sink Leicester4 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results4 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table4 minutes ago
-
German election favourite Merz sets out foreign policy plans4 minutes ago
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit4 minutes ago
-
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf: outsider elected to head African Union commission4 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table14 minutes ago
-
At IPU Hearing, Pakistan pushes for ending inequities & biases in current trade system15 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results15 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results55 minutes ago
-
Shiffrin misses historic world medal as Rast wins women's slalom2 hours ago
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit2 hours ago