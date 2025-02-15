Open Menu

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf: Outsider Elected To Head African Union Commission

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 10:20 PM



Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Few heads of diplomacy can boast the longevity of Djibouti's Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, foreign minister since 2005, who was elected Saturday to head the African Union's executive commission.

Youssouf won the required support of two-thirds of the region's leaders in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to secure the post representing some 1.5 billion Africans across the continent.

The 59-year-old was deemed an outside shot against veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga, but observers praised the career the diplomat's low-key campaign to succeed Chadian Moussa Faki Mahamat and head the pan-African bloc.

The multilingual politician -- he speaks Arabic, English and French -- remains close to Djibouti's leader Ismail Omar Guelleh.

One of the least populated countries on the continent, home to some one million, Djibouti holds a strategic position facing the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, through which passes much of the world's trade.

