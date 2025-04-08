Maiden Call-up For Bangladesh's Sakib For Zimbabwe Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Bangladesh's white-ball pace sensation Tanzim Hasan Sakib earned his maiden Test call with selectors announcing on Tuesday the 15-member squad for first of two home Tests against Zimbabwe.
Sakib, 22, replaces veteran Taskin Ahmed, 30, whose return to active cricket remains uncertain after an injury to his left Achilles tendon.
Bangladesh, a formidable opponent on slow and spin-friendly home pitches, will take on the visitors in Sylhet and Chattogram, with the first match starting on April 20.
Sakib has already played 28 white-ball games for the national team and chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said that he "showed his potential".
"He has pace, he has the ability to take wickets that opened the door for him to this set-up," Hossain added.
"We have formed the team with the best possible players.
"
The home team will be led by seasoned Najmul Hossain Shanto, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz his deputy.
The only other notable absentee from the national squad is aggressive wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, who will be playing Pakistan Super League T20 tournament at the time.
"It's important for us to do well in Tests, especially on home turf. We failed to do well last year against Sri Lanka and South Africa," Hossain said.
The visitors from Harare will arrive in Dhaka on April 15.
The second and final Test opens on April 28.
Bangladesh squad for the first Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul islam Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Maiden call-up for Bangladesh's Sakib for Zimbabwe Test
