MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The maiden launch of Japan's next-generation H3 rocket has been postponed due to technical issues, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced in a statement on Friday.

"In the process, a technical problem was identified regarding the LE-9 first-stage engine, which is a new engine now under development. In order to address the problem in an appropriate manner, JAXA has decided to postpone the launch of the first test flight from the Japanese fiscal year (JFY) 2020 to JFY 2021 and that of the second test flight from JFY 2021 to JFY 2022," the statement read.

According to the Kyodo news agency, citing JAXA, the eighth test of the launch vehicle's main engine conducted in May resulted in a dozen holes on the wall of a combustion chamber and other malfunctions.

"The outcome was beyond what we could foresee based on our experience and knowledge," JAXA's project manager Masashi Okada said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The space agency added in the press release that it would deal with the engine-related problem in an appropriate manner for the H3 rocket's successful launch.

