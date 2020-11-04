Mail-in Votes Likely Favor Biden, But Mass Mail-in Ballot Open to Fraud - Ex-US Official

UrduPoint.com
While the vote count is still ongoing in the US presidential election, mail-in votes will very much likely favor Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, however, mail-in voting on such a big scale provides many opportunities for deception, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) While the vote count is still ongoing in the US presidential election, mail-in votes will very much likely favor Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, however, mail-in voting on such a big scale provides many opportunities for deception, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik.

"Mail-in votes will probably favor Biden. Polls indicated that Democrats were using mail-in voting more heavily," Roberts said. "Mail-in voting on such a large scale opens many avenues for fraud, but fraud is not always easy to prove."

The votes are still being counted in the United States where citizens have voted to elect a new president, as well as members of the House of Representatives, about one-third of members of the Senate, governors of 11 states and two territories, and local legislative authorities in a number of states.

"Wisconsin and Michigan are the crucial states for Trump. To reach 270 electoral college votes, Trump needs to win Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alaska. Currently he is leading in those states," Roberts said.

With regards to when the results of the election can be expected, Roberts noted that Wisconsin and Michigan votes should be counted by Thursday or Friday, or perhaps the earliest by Wednesday evening.

When asked if there was anything surprising for him in the current preliminary results, Roberts said he was surprised that President Donald Trump's lead in Michigan and Wisconsin disappeared between late last night and this morning.

The former US official also noted that Trump was doing better than was predicted by analysts.

"The pollsters said Trump was 10 points down. That doesn't seem to be the case," he explained.

In the late hours of Tuesday, Trump declared that he had won re-election, adding that this year's vote was a fraud. The president said he would ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming after polling places are close.

"Last night looking at Trump's leads, it did seem that he had won," Roberts said. "Either candidate could take a close election to court. If contested states count votes beyond the legal time and this throws the election to either candidate, it would be a court case. "

Biden's campaign earlier stated that the counting of duly cast ballots would continue, dismissing Trump's remarks as "outrageous." The Biden team warned that they would have the legal teams ready if Trump went to the Supreme Court to contest the validity of vote counting.

At the time of writing, Biden is in the lead with 238 electoral votes to 213 electoral votes for Trump.

