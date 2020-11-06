Mail.ru Group Confirms Death of Entrepreneur Koropov Who Went Missing in Sochi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian internet giant Mail.ru Group confirmed on Friday the death of Igor Koropov, a cofounder of online learning platform Skillbox, who went missing in the resort city of Sochi last week.

Earlier in the day, the southern regional rescue team of the Ministry of Emergencies, which was involved in the searches for Koropov, found the body of a man in the Black Sea. Search team "Lisa Alert" said that it was the body of the 31-year-old entrepreneur. According to investigators, the body of the deceased has no signs of violent death.

"We confirm that Igor's body was found today. Thank you to everyone who helped in the search. It is very hard for all of us. We ask everyone very much to show tact and not to disturb his family and friends these days," the company, which owns a controlling stake of shares in the online platform, told Sputnik.

Koropov is in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list of promising young Russian entrepreneurs. More than 40,000 students are currently enrolled in the Skillbox e-learning courses, and the project itself is expected to reach a revenue of 5 billion rubles ($63 million) by 2021.