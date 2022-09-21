MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The main goal of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine remains liberation of Donbas, and the Luhansk People's Republic is fully liberated, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Its main goals, the liberation of the entire territory of Donbas, have been and remain unchanged. The Luhansk People's Republic has already been almost completely cleared of neo-Nazis. Fighting in the Donetsk People's Republic continues," Putin said in his address.