UrduPoint.com

Main Goal Of Terrorists In Kazakhstan Was Seizure Of Power - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Main Goal of Terrorists in Kazakhstan Was Seizure of Power - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

The main goal of terrorists in Kazakhstan was to undermine the constitutional order and seize power, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) - The main goal of terrorists in Kazakhstan was to undermine the constitutional order and seize power, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.

"The main goal became obvious - undermining the constitutional order, destruction of governing institutions, seizure of power," Tokayev said during an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, adding that the country has experienced a coup attempt.

Militants have pretended to be participants of mass protests and used demonstrators as human shields, Tokayev said, mentioning that foreigners have participated in the aggression against Kazakhstan.

"Eleven regions have faced aggression at the same time, but the main attack of the terrorists was directed against Almaty," the president also said, adding that "the fall of this city would open the way for the capture of the entire densely populated south, and then the entire country."

Related Topics

Attack Almaty Same Kazakhstan January

Recent Stories

Romanian PM lauds Pakistan's role in context of Af ..

Romanian PM lauds Pakistan's role in context of Afghan situation

7 minutes ago
 vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise ..

Vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise the Way You Look at Selfie Sma ..

16 minutes ago
 PCB signs landmark TV broadcast agreement with ARY ..

PCB signs landmark TV broadcast agreement with ARY-PTV consortium

16 minutes ago
 Next LG polls in Islamabad to be held through EVMs ..

Next LG polls in Islamabad to be held through EVMs: Shibli Faraz

24 minutes ago
 CSTO Forces to Remain in Kazakhstan as Long as Nee ..

CSTO Forces to Remain in Kazakhstan as Long as Needed - Putin

34 seconds ago
 E-sports festival Gamers Galaxy concludes

E-sports festival Gamers Galaxy concludes

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.