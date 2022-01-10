Main Goal of Terrorists in Kazakhstan Was Seizure of Power - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

The main goal of terrorists in Kazakhstan was to undermine the constitutional order and seize power, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) - The main goal of terrorists in Kazakhstan was to undermine the constitutional order and seize power, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.

"The main goal became obvious - undermining the constitutional order, destruction of governing institutions, seizure of power," Tokayev said during an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, adding that the country has experienced a coup attempt.

Militants have pretended to be participants of mass protests and used demonstrators as human shields, Tokayev said, mentioning that foreigners have participated in the aggression against Kazakhstan.

"Eleven regions have faced aggression at the same time, but the main attack of the terrorists was directed against Almaty," the president also said, adding that "the fall of this city would open the way for the capture of the entire densely populated south, and then the entire country."