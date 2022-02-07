UrduPoint.com

Main Opposition Candidate Leads In South Korean Presidential Race - Poll

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate on the platform of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party, is currently leading the race among likely voters with 43.4% of support, South Korea's news agency Yonhap reported on Monday, citing the latest poll conducted by Realmeter

The poll, conducted from last Wednesday to Friday among 1,509 people, showed that Yoon is currently 5.3% ahead of his main opponent, Lee Jae-myung, the nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, who is supported by 38.1% of respondents.

The two are followed by Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party with 7.5%, and Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party with 2.5%.

South Korea is scheduled to hold a presidential election on March 9 of this year.

