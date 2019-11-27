Main party candidate leads Guinea-Bissau presidency race

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A candidate from Guinea-Bissau's largest party topped the first round in the country's presidential elections, the electoral authority announced on Wednesday

Bissau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :

Domingos Simoes Pereira from the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), led with about 40 percent of the vote, while Umaro Sissoco Embalo, a former prime minister from an opposition party, was in second place with about 30 percent.

The runoff takes place on December 29.