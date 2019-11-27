UrduPoint.com
Main Party Candidate Leads Guinea-Bissau Presidency Race

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

A candidate from Guinea-Bissau's largest party topped the first round in the country's presidential elections, the electoral authority announced on Wednesday

Domingos Simoes Pereira from the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), led with about 40 percent of the vote, while Umaro Sissoco Embalo, a former prime minister from an opposition party, was in second place with about 30 percent.

The runoff takes place on December 29.

