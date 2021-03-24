UrduPoint.com
Main Phase Of Work On Turkey's New Consitution To Start Next Year - Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 03:45 PM

The main phase of work on Turkey's new constitution will start in the second half of 2022, and it will be submitted for the approval of the country's citizens, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

"Drafting a new constitution will be a transparent process. In the first half of 2022, work on it will enter the main phase, it will be presented to the approval of the whole nation," Erdogan told a session of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

