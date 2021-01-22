Main power grid covers all 74 county-level areas in Tibet

(@FahadShabbir)

The main power grid in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has covered its 74 county-level areas, marking the beginning of an era of a unified power grid in the region

LHASA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The main power grid in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has covered its 74 county-level areas, marking the beginning of an era of a unified power grid in the region.

Electricity supply has reached 3.3 million people in Tibet, an increase of more than 1.1 million over the end of the 12th Five-Year Plan period (2011-2015), as grid upgrades in the region's rural areas conclude, according to the fourth session of the 11th People's Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region.

The total installed power capacity in Tibet has reached 10.

2 million kW. Tibet has generated more than 9 billion kWh of electricity, with over 1.8 billion kWh of electricity sent to other regions.

Tibet has also made great efforts to foster and expand its clean energy industry, with clean energy generating nearly 90 percent of its electricity.

In 2020, the power grid project in Ali Prefecture was completed and put into operation. It ended the prefecture's isolation from the regional power grid and effectively improved the local power supply.