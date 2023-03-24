UrduPoint.com

Main Radiation Hazard Of Depleted Uranium Occurs If It Enters Body In Form Of Dust- Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The use of depleted uranium shells can provoke serious diseases, and the ingestion of dust into the body is a radiation hazard, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"As a result of the impact of a depleted uranium munition, a mobile hot cloud of a finely dispersed aerosol of uranium-238 and its oxides is formed, which, when exposed to the body in the future, can provoke the development of serious diseases," Kirillov said.

The main radiation hazard from depleted uranium occurs if it enters the body in the form of dust, the official added.

"The flux of alpha-radiation from small uranium particles deposited in the upper and lower respiratory tract, lungs and esophagus cause the development of malignant tumors. Uranium dust accumulating in the kidneys, bone tissue and liver leads to changes in internal organs," Kirillov explained.

