Main Structure Of Asia's Largest Underground Transportation Hub Completed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The main structure of the underground transportation hub at Beijing Sub-center Station in the city's Tongzhou District has been completed as of Friday.

Designed with underground transportation, the system effectively alleviates the disturbance of large-scale transportation hubs on surface traffic and urban development.

On the ground level is the "city living room," which will feature over 1.3 million square meters of office and commercial space, hotels and residences.

Urban sunlight will illuminate the underground area, which will integrate two intercity railways, one national railway, five urban rail transit lines, one suburban railway and 15 bus lines.

The roof design enhances thermal insulation, stability and durability while incorporating energy-saving technology, which can reduce cooling electricity usage by an amount equivalent to the energy consumed by about 3,200 household air conditioners each summer, according to the developers.

The station is expected to be ready for operation by the end of 2025.

