Main Suspect Of Attack Near Charlie Hebdo In Paris Pleads Guilty - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:39 PM

The main suspect of the attack near the building that previously housed the editorial office of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris, pleaded guilty to the crime, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing its sources

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The main suspect of the attack near the building that previously housed the editorial office of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris, pleaded guilty to the crime, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing its sources.

According to the broadcaster, the main suspect is 18 years old and comes from Pakistan.

The attack, in which two people were injured, took place on Friday afternoon in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, where the Charlie Hebdo editorial office was located, and from where it moved after the terrorist attack in 2015.

Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz has confirmed the arrest of two suspects following the attack, adding that the anti-terrorist prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the case of "attempted murder in connection with a terrorist organization and a criminal terrorist community."

