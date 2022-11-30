UrduPoint.com

Main Task For Ukraine Now Is To Keep Its Independence, Not To Join NATO - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The main task for Ukraine now is to preserve its independence and not to think about joining NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance's head, said on Wednesday.

"If Ukraine does not prevail as independent sovereign state, then, of course, the membership issue is not on the table at all," Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting of the NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest.

