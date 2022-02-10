UrduPoint.com

Main Turkish Opposition Leader Says Will Stop Paying Electricity Bills Amid Energy Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 12:57 PM

Main Turkish Opposition Leader Says Will Stop Paying Electricity Bills Amid Energy Crisis

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the Turkish main opposition Republican People's Party said on Thursday that he will no longer pay electricity bills, placing all responsibility for high tariffs on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the Turkish main opposition Republican People's Party said on Thursday that he will no longer pay electricity bills, placing all responsibility for high tariffs on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Until Erdogan cancels the decision to raise prices that he signed on December 31, from today I will not pay electricity bills," Kilicdaroglu said in a video message posted on Twitter.

Turkey increased natural gas and electricity prices on January 1. In particular, gas tariffs grew by 25% for domestic use, 50% for industrial purposes, while electricity prices went up by 50% for lower-demand users and over 100% for higher-demand households.

The hike in energy prices has triggered national outcry and protests across Turkey, while the government is working to find a solution and possibly reduce tariffs, according to Energy Minister Fatih Donmez.

Related Topics

Electricity Turkey Twitter Tayyip Erdogan January December Gas All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan asks ministries to bid 'out of box s ..

PM Imran Khan asks ministries to bid 'out of box solutions' for improved output

7 minutes ago
 WAPDA starts five dams construction after years ha ..

WAPDA starts five dams construction after years halt

7 minutes ago
 Russian Orthodox Spiritual Center Staff in Paris L ..

Russian Orthodox Spiritual Center Staff in Paris Long Being Denied Visas - Ambas ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's businessmen to play role in promoting t ..

Pakistan's businessmen to play role in promoting trade with Indonesia: Indonesia ..

7 minutes ago
 Moscow Invited France to Mutually Recognize COVID ..

Moscow Invited France to Mutually Recognize COVID Vaccines, But to No Avail - Am ..

13 minutes ago
 Indonesia to Purchase 42 Rafale Aircraft From Fran ..

Indonesia to Purchase 42 Rafale Aircraft From France - French Defense Ministry

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>