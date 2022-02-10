Main Turkish Opposition Leader Says Will Stop Paying Electricity Bills Amid Energy Crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the Turkish main opposition Republican People's Party said on Thursday that he will no longer pay electricity bills, placing all responsibility for high tariffs on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Until Erdogan cancels the decision to raise prices that he signed on December 31, from today I will not pay electricity bills," Kilicdaroglu said in a video message posted on Twitter.

Turkey increased natural gas and electricity prices on January 1. In particular, gas tariffs grew by 25% for domestic use, 50% for industrial purposes, while electricity prices went up by 50% for lower-demand users and over 100% for higher-demand households.

The hike in energy prices has triggered national outcry and protests across Turkey, while the government is working to find a solution and possibly reduce tariffs, according to Energy Minister Fatih Donmez.