Main Vector Of Global Development To Take Shape In Near Future - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Main Vector of Global Development to Take Shape in Near Future - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov predicted Friday that the near future will witness the shaping of a multipolar world and determine Russia's place in it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov predicted Friday that the near future will witness the shaping of a multipolar world and determine Russia's place in it.

"The coming period will determine not only the main vector of the global development but also the place of our country and all other countries in a new polycentric architecture," he said at an official reception for the Diplomatic Worker's Day.

The Russian diplomacy juxtaposes its multipolar concept of world order and that of a Western-dominated world with its "rules-based" order.

