Mainland Aircraft Carrier Liaoning Participates In "Joint Sword-2024B" Drills
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Liaoning aircraft carrier group is participating in the "Joint Sword-2024B" drills in areas to the east of Taiwan island, said a military spokesperson on Monday.
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed the Liaoning aircraft carrier group to conduct exercises, along with its army, navy, air force and rocket force troops, on vessel-aircraft collaboration, joint air control, and strikes on sea and land targets in the waters and airspace to the east of Taiwan, said Li Xi, spokesperson of the Eastern Theater Command.
The drills aim to test the joint combat capabilities of multiple services in integrated operations inside and outside the island chain, added the spokesperson.
The PLA Eastern Theater Command on Monday organized army, navy, air force and rocket force troops to conduct "Joint Sword-2024B" drills in the Taiwan Strait and the north, south and east of the island of Taiwan.
The drills are a powerful deterrent to the separatist activities of "Taiwan independence" elements, and are legitimate and necessary actions to safeguard national sovereignty and national unity, Li said earlier.
