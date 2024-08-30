Open Menu

Mainland-born Giant Panda Celebrates 20th Birthday In Taipei

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

TAIPEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A long line formed in front of the giant panda pavilion of the Taipei Zoo on Friday morning, with visitors eagerly waiting to offer their 20th birthday wishes to the "celebrity" panda.

After a 20-minute wait, Yuan Yuan, the female panda, made a punctual appearance, greeted by a chorus of cheers and camera clicks.

"She's out!" said some excited visitors. "So cute!" others commented.

The panda showed no signs of shyness, confidently strolling out to face the audience before sitting down to carefully examine her "birthday cake."

Every year, the Taipei Zoo prepares a special "birthday cake" for Yuan Yuan's birthday. Considering the hot weather this year, the cake was made from ice shaped into the number "20," decorated with sugar cane, kiwi fruit, grapes and other fruits. Additionally, there were heart-shaped and candle-shaped "desserts" made from carrots, apples and steamed buns.

Having reached 20 years of age, Yuan Yuan is now considered middle-aged to elderly, with her teeth gradually deteriorating.

Although quite enjoying these sweet treats, Yuan Yuan had to eat slowly and carefully, taking about an hour to finish. During this time, she occasionally took breaks, strolling around the exhibit, stretching lazily, or playfully rolling behind the wooden structures, showing off her charming personality.

"Our caregivers regularly check Yuan Yuan's teeth for any leftover food and even brush her teeth.

We also monitor her cardiovascular health through blood-pressure measurements and ultrasound," said Taipei Zoo spokesperson Eric Tsao.

Over the past decade, the zoo has continuously refined its care for Yuan Yuan in terms of environment, techniques, medical care and diet, he said.

Yuan Yuan, along with "Tuan Tuan" who passed away in 2022, came to Taiwan in 2008, as goodwill gifts from the Chinese mainland. They had their first cub, "Yuan Zai," in 2013, and their second cub, "Yuan Bao," in 2020. After 16 years on the island, Yuan Yuan has garnered a large fan base in Taiwan.

Gao Shi-zheng, a loyal fan, traveled to Taipei from his residence in Hsinchu a day before the birthday.

"I've been coming to Yuan Yuan's birthday celebrations since her first one in Taipei. Watching her grow up and then have her own cubs is really touching," said Gao, wearing a panda headband and holding a homemade birthday poster featuring a family portrait of Yuan Yuan and her family of four.

A fan club for the pandas, with more than 1,000 members across the island, prepared tea bags and T-shirts on the theme of Yuan Yuan's birthday as souvenirs.

On the celebration billboard in the panda pavilion, fans left heartfelt birthday cards for Yuan Yuan, wishing her "always be happy," "stay healthy forever," and "have a long life." The birthday party was also livestreamed online, with thousands of viewers sending their likes and blessings.

