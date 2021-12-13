Mainland China Confirms 1st Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant - Repots

The first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Mainland China, CCTV reported on Monday

Health authorities in the northern city of Tianjin reported the case, according to CCTV.