Mainland China Confirms 1st Case Of Omicron Coronavirus Variant - Repots
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 06:57 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Mainland China, CCTV reported on Monday.
Health authorities in the northern city of Tianjin reported the case, according to CCTV.